Alton Brown's Key Ingredient Swap For Tangier Cheesecake

There's a bit of effort that goes into a homemade cheesecake. So, if you're committed to making the dessert from scratch, it's essential to know what you're doing, which is making a cake out of cream cheese, right? For most of us that's a yes, but Alton Brown's cheesecake recipe swaps the traditional cream cheese with an unlikely ingredient: cottage cheese. Yes, the cottage cheese that your grandparents might eat for breakfast that's now a trendy ingredient thanks to TikTok food influencers will make your homemade cheesecake tangier — and even more delicious.

Give the swap a try before scoffing at it, because clearly Brown is a chef we can trust considering his long list of accolades, stints on popular cooking shows, and useful tips for home chefs. In his recipe, Brown combines cottage cheese, sour cream, sugar, lemon juice and zest, eggs, and vanilla for the filling. Of course, his cheesecake recipe is not the only one floating around on the Internet that substitutes cottage cheese for cream cheese, so we think it's worth a try if you appreciate a tangy dessert.