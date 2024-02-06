Popeyes Super Bowl 2024 Ad Showcases Its Long-Awaited Wings

The Super Bowl isn't just the biggest sporting event of the year, it's also one of the biggest food days — and the perfect time for Popeyes to roll out a new ad for its popular chicken wings. While the massive event means lots of pizza, guacamole, nachos, and dips, wings are really the king of Super Bowl snacking. The National Chicken Council estimates that over 1.4 billion wings are eaten on Super Bowl Sunday — a truly staggering amount that has cemented them as the unofficial go-to food of the event.

And of course, where Americans go, fast food companies will follow. Popeyes recently introduced wings to its permanent menu in a big rollout last November, and it's taking advantage of that serendipitous timing to roll out a new ad for Super Bowl 58 that will fully introduce its new item to the masses. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Popeyes' first-ever Super Bowl commercial will feature actor, writer, and comedian Ken Jeong sampling the new wings.

The concept sees Jeong freezing himself 52 years ago, waiting for the moment someone has finally cracked the code for the best-tasting wings ever. Naturally, according to the ad's creators, those are Popeyes' wings, and the newly thawed Jeong takes in the new wing flavors along with other modern wonders like driverless cars and hybrid dog breeds. The full 60-second commercial can be viewed ahead of the game on YouTube, and a shorter 30-second version will air during the Super Bowl.