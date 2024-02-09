How To Spot The Safe-To-Eat Mold On Your Platter Of Cured Meat

From aged cheese to fermented koji to wine, the world of mold (believe it or not) can be a delicious one. Even so, it's natural for foodies to have a few questions as they navigate this perhaps unfamiliar territory. What happens if you accidentally eat mold? Do you have to cut off the moldy parts of certain foods? And can you?

Contrary to popular belief, "good" molds act as natural preservatives, keeping your cured meats for longer with their flavors intact. In the case of artisanal cured meats, chances are that a smattering of white mold is actually helping the food rather than hurting it. Visible white mold spores are a mark of high-quality salami, ham, and sausages. That white, fuzzy Penicillium nalgiovense slows drying over time and preserves aroma. The same mold (at least, the "same" appearance-wise) that spells trouble for tomatoes or bread is safe when it's growing on cured meats.

To be clear, we aren't talking about fresh or deli meat here. Eating gray fur on the surface of some bologna at the back of your fridge, for instance, is not the move. If you spot mold on either of these, they've reached advanced decomposition and must be thrown out. Also, while a little white mold on cured meat is fine and dandy, if you spot green, blue, or black-looking mold on the surface of your cured meat, that's no bueno, and the meat will need to be tossed out to be safe.