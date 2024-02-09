La Dolce Vita Is The Iconic Beverly Hills Restaurant Frank Sinatra Helped Start

The windowless restaurant (a perk for those avoiding paparazzi cameras) has remained true to its founding vision and has preserved the red leather booths and exposed brick walls that have welcomed old Hollywood stars and Washington families. Menus have remained dependable, and though some aesthetic touches have changed, the establishment has remained largely the same with an eager staff ready to please.

In its decades-long existence, La Dolce Vita has only changed managerial hands three times. The current owners have brought a few new details to the space with staff uniforms, new recipes, and noticeable aesthetic upgrades. Though the restaurant was forced to close during the pandemic, a refreshed food and drink menu has ushered in its revival. Classic Lasagna Bolognese served with sautéed spinach and ricotta is a reliable order, and New York strip steaks topped with red wine glaze address even the most demanding appetites.

Though the space is compact — only seven bar seats and 70 chairs are available — the atmosphere is textured with relics. Movie buffs may spot playful nods to films like "The Godfather." For added drama, guests are welcomed into the restaurant with Punt e Mes, and after dinner is served, a large grinder is brought to tables to add freshly cracked pepper to plates.