The Best Cut Of Meat For Beef Schnitzel

Traditionally schnitzel — wiener schnitzel, to be precise — is made from thin cuts of veal. But the technique of breading and frying a thin cut of meat can be applied to any number of proteins, from chicken to pork. Beef, which is just mature veal, makes for a great schnitzel with a deeply savory flavor, but with so many cuts to choose from, many wonder which one is best suited for the job.

Choosing tough, yet flavorful cuts of beef that have been sliced thinly makes for a schnitzel that has pronounced steak flavor along with a satisfying crunch. These cuts not only offer a cost-effective alternative but also allow the rich, savory flavor of the beef to shine through the crispy breading and frying process.

Beef escalope, derived from the shoulder, is a prime choice for schnitzel as its moderate marbling contributes to a robust flavor. This well-worked muscle is often relegated to braising or slow-cooking which renders the fat and connective tissue that studs the meat. But for quick-cooking schnitzel, thin slicing and tenderizing are both a must. Schnitzel is by definition thin and this is more than a visually appealing technique; thin steaks are inherently more tender. Further mechanical tenderizing is also called for when working with flavorful, but tough beef escalopes.