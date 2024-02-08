You Only Need 2 Tools To Steam-Bake Bread Right In Your Oven

There's no denying the irresistibility of freshly baked bread with its soft and pillowy interior. Achieving that perfect artisanal crust can be a challenge, but with a little ingenuity and two simple tools, you can take your bread-baking skills to the next level. All it takes is lava rocks and ice.

While ice is typically readily available, lava rocks are not as difficult to come by as you might think. Lava rocks, as the name suggests, are rocks formed from solidified lava, known for their exceptional heat retention properties. These unusual tools can actually be used to steam-bake bread.

To steam-bake bread using this technique, place your lava rocks in a shallow metal pan or a heatproof dish. The pan should be wide enough to cover the lower rack of your oven. Preheat your oven to the desired temperature for your bread recipe, usually between 350°F and 450°F. Once your oven reaches the desired temperature, carefully place the lava rock-filled pan on the lower rack. Allow it to heat for about 15-20 minutes. The lava rocks will absorb and radiate heat evenly throughout the oven, creating a stable environment for your bread to bake.