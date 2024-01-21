When Buying Bread, Pay Attention To The Top Of The Loaf

When it comes to picking the perfect loaf of bread at the grocery store, most people focus on factors like freshness and texture. However, there's another crucial detail that often goes unnoticed — the top of the bread. Some loaves are dusted with flour for that rustic, artisanal appearance, while others are not. The presence of white spots on top can sometimes be cause for concern, as it may indicate mold rather than flour. Here's how to distinguish between the two and ensure you're taking home the freshest bread possible.

Flour on bread usually has a matte, slightly powdery look, giving the loaf an inviting, rustic appearance. In contrast, mold often appears as irregular patches with a fuzzy, uneven texture. If the white spots look more like a dusting than a random growth, it's likely just flour. To be certain, carefully smell the bread. Fresh flour-dusted bread should have a neutral, wheaty scent. Mold, on the other hand, emits a musty, unpleasant odor that is quite distinct. Press the plastic over the white spots with your fingertip. If it's flour, it should be dry and powdery. Be cautious not to damage the loaf by pressing too firmly.