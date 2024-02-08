Shake Up Pasta With This Unorthodox Cocktail Technique

If you're tired of the same old plates of cacio e pepe and penne alla vodka, why not try your pasta shaken, not stirred? Yep, James Bond's preferred martini-making technique can, in fact, be used to prepare some of our favorite pasta dishes too. Joining the ranks of Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka sauce and the viral baked feta recipe, this unique way of preparing and serving pasta has been making the rounds on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. On the apps, users have shared videos of caterers and restaurant workers shaking up saucy servings of noodles in an actual cocktail shaker before presenting them on a plate — or, in some cases, a literal martini glass. And while it is certainly an unorthodox approach, there does seem to be a method behind the madness.

Though it may seem like a simple task, it's not all too uncommon to run into issues when making pasta with sauce. You may find yourself with clumps of stuck-together macaroni, for example, making it nearly impossible to fully coat each individual piece when mixing. Or, sometimes, no matter how much you mix, your sauce simply refuses to cling to your noodles, leaving you with dry forkfuls of pasta and a puddle of sauce at the bottom of your bowl. Combining your components in a cocktail shaker, however, can essentially eliminate those challenges, all while adding a little theatrical flair to your meal.