Ina Garten Purees And Freezes Peaches With Grand Marnier For A Sweet, Boozy Dessert

Once in the freezer, the top layer will need to undergo several rounds of scraping with a fork and refreezing until it has the texture of soft serve ice cream. This process will take you about three hours, but it is definitely worth the work — all good things are. You can serve it in fun glasses, top it with whipped cream, or just eat it as is.

If you like Garten's peachy cremolata or if you like the idea of it but aren't a fan of peaches, don't worry. There are plenty of other fruits you can use. Blackberry, raspberry, cherry, grapefruit, pears, pineapple, and rhubarb all pair well with Grand Marnier. You could easily create a different fruit puree with one of these and still use this boozy addition. You could even try adding milk to the mix if you want it to have a decadent creaminess to it. So, the next time you are planning that summer soiree, consider making Garten's cremolata.