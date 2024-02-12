Sunny Anderson's Clever Trick To Speed Up Bolognese

Thanks to Sunny Anderson's clever trick, Bolognese doesn't have to be reserved for Sunday dinner. This classic ragu is traditionally comprised of onions, carrots, celery, ground beef, and pancetta, braised in wine, tomatoes, and chicken stock, and generally requires a slow simmer that takes at least three hours to prepare. It is a real time commitment to build up all that flavor, and it is tough to pull off on an activity-filled week. But, on an episode of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Anderson takes an unconventional approach that uses flame-grilled beef and onion hamburger patties you can find in the frozen food section of your grocery store for the meaty protein along with pizza sauce.

Italians may have stopped reading at this point, but there is sound reasoning to her process. Anderson explains that using pre-cooked, thawed hamburger patties and crumbling them up for the meat, eliminates the vigilant, continuous stirring of the meat as it cooks. It's also well-seasoned and flavorful. Her peers on the show concur that using this flame-grilled beef is a smart move that gives the Bolognese the feeling of being slow-cooked all day.