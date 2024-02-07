The Temperature Tip To Prevent Scrambled Eggs In Your Homemade Brownie Batter

Eggs are a special kind of ingredient that lends themselves to a lot of tips, even when you are making something as simple as brownies. Eggs are a truly unique food that can help stabilize mixtures, add richness to soups and desserts alike, and help cakes and breads rise by holding on to whipped air. They really are something magical. But all those amazing properties also mean they can be hard to handle, as anyone who has taken time to master soft scrambled eggs or a souffle can tell you. Eggs are temperamental and prone to becoming quickly overcooked. So you need to make sure you are getting your temperatures just right. And, when you are making brownies, that means gently warming them to the right level.

Eggs are just one of a few ingredients, along with chocolate, flour, sugar, and butter in brownies, so they make up a big part of the mixture and are highly susceptible to being cooked by the other additions. Hot melted chocolate is the biggest threat, and mixing it straight into brownie batter can curdle your silky mix with strands of unappealing scrambled eggs. That's why you should let your eggs and butter come to room temperature before mixing. Eggs that are already warmer will be less susceptible to cooking from the shock of other hot ingredients, and you'll be on your way to a perfect, fudgy brownie.