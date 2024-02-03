What Carla Hall Is Making For The Super Bowl - Exclusive

The Super Bowl might be a defining NFL match that happens every year to determine the league champions, but it has developed into so much more than a sporting event over the years. Friends and families gather together for the viewing, with equal excitement for the outcome as for the commercials and half-time show. Of course, when crowds of people come together, food makes an appearance, and during an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Carla Hall shared her creative recipe for this year's festivities.

Considering there's a lot of sitting in front of a TV involved, finger foods, appetizers, and party snacks are prime candidates for munching. Hall's latest creation fits the criteria, and she will be making it at the Taste of the NFL on February 10 in Las Vegas. Since the philanthropic gourmet event is partly hosted by Frito-Lay, we weren't surprised when she revealed, "I created a dish with Doritos." That said, she added a fun spin, elaborating, "It's croquettes, so ham and cheese croquettes with Doritos."