Easily Bulk Up Instant Korean Ramen With Canned Tuna

Ever feel your instant ramen is missing some bulk or protein? Are the carbs alone not satiating you? Well, you're not alone, and luckily for you, we've got the perfect food hack to bulk up your instant ramen instantly. Plus, you may already have the secret ingredient in your pantry — it's none other than that humble can of tuna fish waiting for its moment to shine.

This food hack is simple. You can take the easier route and add canned tuna directly to cooked instant ramen or you can elevate the canned tuna and make it tastier by incorporating Korean flavors. This second method involves a bit of stir-frying.

First, you will stir-fry canned tuna along with Korean staples like chopped kimchi, gochugaru (Korean chili powder or chili flakes), or gochujang (Korean chili pepper paste) until aromatic and lightly browned. You can add other seasonings and aromatics, like garlic, onions, or ginger if you'd like. Then, add water or broth to the mix and bring everything to a rolling boil. Add the instant ramen seasoning packets and cook the ramen in this delicious, tangy, semi-spicy, and umami-rich broth, complete with protein-heavy stir-fried canned tuna infused with classic Korean flavors.

The tuna is no longer bland or fishy. Instead, its packed with all the flavors it absorbed from the stir-frying and the instant ramen's seasoning packets.