Spice Up Plain Boiled Eggs By Cooking Them In Cajun Spices
Whether we're talking breakfast, lunch, or dinner, boiled eggs always have a solid place in the meal. Unfortunately, there often isn't a lot of excitement or intrigue with this humble food. The good news, however, is that doesn't have to perpetually be the case. All you have to do is lean on Cajun spice to transform the plain, familiar flavor into a tantalizing wonder.
A quintessential South Louisiana cuisine staple, Cajun perfectly embodies the region's vibrant, lively atmosphere with its boldly spicy, smoky, and earthy notes. And when paired with boiled eggs, it imparts a stunning kick that takes away all the usual monotony. You no longer have to be content with the simple buttery, neutral taste. Instead, there's a burst of intense, fiery flavor that enhances the eating experience by a mile.
More than that, there's a decent textural boost to accompany the marvelous taste. The Cajun seasoning is cooked with a few other ingredients to make a luscious, rich sauce. It drapes over the soft eggs, giving them not only a satisfying bite but also an irresistible appearance, checking all the right boxes for a toothsome meal.
How this delicious pairing works
Cajun typically consists of various herbs and spices, such as paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and dried herbs. You can make the mix yourself at home, or use the store-bought variety. You can even pair it with a few other similar spices, such as Old Bay seasoning, creole seasoning, red pepper, dried herbs, or even hot sauce for more intricate layers of flavor.
With the spice mix ready, your dish will be ready in less than 15 minutes. It's not without reason that Cajun boiled eggs became such a viral trend on TikTok. They come together with just a few ingredients and very simple steps. Simply boil the eggs as usual. They can be hard-boiled, soft-boiled, or other preferred levels of doneness. In the meantime, make the Cajun sauce by simmering melted butter, chicken broth, lemon juice, and aromatics with your Cajun spice mix for a few minutes until the mixture thickens. Once the sauce is done, spoon it over the eggs and you're all set.
Another way is to make your very own Cajun pickled eggs. Put the boiled eggs into a jar with a few spoonfuls of Cajun seasoning. Then, make a brine by boiling vinegar and a bit of extra seasoning to pour into the jar. Keep the jar for two weeks to three months, you'll have perfectly delicious eggs to enjoy any time the meal calls for a spicy, smoky addition.