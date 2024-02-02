McDonald's Announces The Annual Return Of Its Iconic Shamrock Shake

It's not easy being green, but it can be delicious. According to an official press release shared with Tasting Table, the cult favorite Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are returning to McDonald's for their annual appearance on Monday, February 5 — a whopping 41 days before St. Patrick's Day on March 17. Last year, fans didn't see the Shamrock Shake until February 20, and before that in 2022, it was February 15. This year's earlier release date might indicate that St. Paddy's Day fans are ready to party now, and judging by its earlier-than-ever duo drop, McDonald's is here to fuel the festivities.

If you haven't tried one yet (or have always wondered what was inside the vivid green treats but never felt particularly motivated to question the ingredients), the iconic Shamrock Shake fuses vanilla soft serve ice cream with mint syrup and a whipped topping. Its McFlurry counterpart is the same concept with thicker McFlurry-style ice cream (spoon, not straw) and rippled with Oreo cookie crumbles.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry joined the fast food chain's menu in 2020, in honor of the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary. Fans have been guzzling the green since 1970, and this year, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry comes equipped with the chain's new, revamped McFlurry spoon, which dropped last fall.