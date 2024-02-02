2024 Grammy Awards Celeb Gift Bags: Here's All The Food, Drinks, And Kitchen Swag Inside
Music superstars, industry executives, and assorted celebrities assemble at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4, 2024, for the 66th Grammy Awards. While the attention will undoubtedly be on who walks away with a trophy, lots of folks are wondering what else the attendees will be walking away with. The Grammys, much like the Oscars, Emmys, and other award shows, come complete with glorious goodies for the stars, presenters, and select media representatives to take home. In fact, the Grammys have turned the gift bag into a whole experience — complete with a gifting lounge — curated by Distinctive Assets.
Much ink has been spilled about what goes into these bags and why they even exist. After all, awards shows aren't generally attended by those without means, so what's with all the luxury freebies? It's all about influence. Certainly, some folks will quietly make use of or give away the items in the gift bags, but maybe, just maybe, a celebrity who knows how to work social media will share a bit about a product with their followers. Slim as that chance may be, it's enough to have brands clamoring for a spot in the bag and willing to write off some goods in the name of possible promotion.
So, what's going home with big-name nominees like Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, and the members of boygenius? Let's take a peek.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies
Just because a person is a bona fide rock star doesn't mean they aren't concerned with their gut health. After a night of nominee nerves, they might even need a tummy-friendly snack for the limo ride to the after-party. Luckily, musicians and others can pop open the complimentary bag of Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies. These sweet treats are made from real fruit covered in a yogurt coating that has a blend of live cultures and prebiotic fiber designed to promote gut health.
Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning
We doubt that the food served at the Grammys after-party is anything less than gourmet and seasoned to perfection. That said, tastes vary and some celebrities may take their food a bit more tuned up in this respect. If that's the case, they can pop the top on the container of Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning gourmet salt in their gift bag. Good on just about anything, from protein to vegetables, says the company, this alkaline seasoning blend contains pink Himalayan salt, onion powder, cumin, paprika, ginger, black pepper, tarragon, basil, and red pepper flakes. Beyond just being a flavor-packed seasoning blend, many of the spices therein are alkaline and help balance the body's pH level, which is critical for many bodily functions.
NaturGeeks Bars
Celebrities and musicians are always on the go, and finding the time to eat complete and balanced meals can be tough. NaturGeeks makes it a bit easier, though, with convenient bars that are as nutrient-dense as they are delicious. Each bar boasts an astounding 15 grams of plant-based protein along with 19 grams of fiber and 11 vitamins. What's more, they come in crave-able flavors like Chocolate Chip, Mocha and Caramel, Berry and Oat, and Salted Peanut Butter, making them all the more irresistible. While it's not clear which NaturGeeks products will be included in the Grammy swag bag, they will surely provide a nutritious boost.
Poppi Sodas
Proper hydration is so crucial there ought to be a song about it. And maybe one of the many songwriters who will be getting a gift bag this year will do just that after a sip or two of the included Poppi beverages. These elevated soft drinks combine prebiotic fiber, apple cider vinegar, fruit juice, and other natural ingredients for a beverage experience that is lower in sugar and calories than regular soda and healthier for the gut. No word yet on what exactly will be in the gift bags, but with flavors ranging from Classic Cola to Cherry Limeade, is there any way to go wrong?
Sugarfina Candies
If the Grammy attendees think that the night can't get any sweeter, then they haven't uncovered the included confections from what the Finding Joy Every Day blog called the "luxury candy boutique for grownups," Sugarfina. Famous for its decadent and off-the-wall items, the company sources candy from artisan makers around the world and offers gummies, chocolates, kosher candies, and more. Of particular interest on such a celebratory night — for some — might be Sugarfina's candy combinations with spirits, such as champagne and bourbon gummies and Espresso Martini Truffles made through Sugarfina's collaboration with Chopin vodka.
1MD Vegan Beverage
Health is key for the strong bodies and sharp minds performers and songwriters need to keep churning out the hits. When it comes to health, supplements are a great way for folks, especially busy folks, to get the nutrition they need. 1MD Nutrition is offering Grammy gift bag recipients a great start by including one of their vegan nutritional beverages. We don't know exactly what it will be, but the company makes CardioFitMD, a doctor-formulated drink that took home "Best New Powdered Health Supplement" at Newsweek Magazine's Best New Product Awards in 2023.
BlendQuik Portable Blender
Smoothies are a convenient conveyance for fruits and vegetables which can be cumbersome to crunch on while moving from one meeting to the next or between shows. Puréed to perfection, they offer fiber, nutrients, and more in a sippable solution that is easy to cart around. BlendQuik makes smoothies even easier with its latest blender — you know it's in the bag — that snaps into a vessel that doubles as a portable cup. Throw in your chosen ingredients, give them a spin, and swap the easy-to-clean machine with a lid for a healthy, hearty beverage that satisfies just like a meal.
Neiman Marcus Brownie Bites
Enough about healthy eating: Life isn't all probiotic cultures and digestive fiber. Rockstars know how to live it up in more ways than one, and, judging by the Grammy gift bags, they enjoy the sweet life. Neiman Marcus' Brownie Bites will help the winners, losers, and everyone else end the night on a rich note. These miniature brownie cubes are covered in a dark chocolate coating and feature flavors like Birthday Cake Blondie, Minty Cookie Brownie, and Raspberry Caramel Brownie.
Inaru Chocolates
Speaking of chocolate, there's more cocoa sweetness to be had in the Grammy gift bag, and it's from Inaru, a company that bills itself as "the best chocolate for the world." Inaru prides itself on "ethical agriculture" with a mission to "fuel the next wave of global change, offering abundance, inclusion, equity, and dignity through a bite of paradise," according to its website. Here's hoping that the recipients get a sampler bundle of Inaru's crafted bars that come in just three flavors: Vanilla and Chamomile, Auyama Seeds and Cranberries, and Signature Dark Chocolate.
Karma Nuts Variety Pack
Self-confidence and acceptance is a huge theme in art and music, which is all about being comfortable in your own skin. And while that may pertain mostly to the human experience, celebrating the benefits of skin is a cornerstone of Karma Nuts' philosophy. Grammy gift bag recipients will have the opportunity to nosh on a variety pack of cashews from the company, which is unique in that it offers a line of nuts with the natural coating intact for extra crunch and a nutritional boost of vitamins and fiber. With sweet, savory, and even keto-approved cashew flavors available, there's certainly enough good Karma for everyone.
KUDO Protein Popcorn
Once relegated to the movie theater, popcorn has splashed onto the snack scene in a big way lately thanks to brands touting its low-calorie, high-fiber nature. For Grammy-goers who find themselves a bit peckish, KUDO Protein Popcorn may be just the thing to provide fuel for a long night of celebrating. As its name suggests, this is popcorn pumped up with added protein. When coupled with flavors like Garlic Parmesan, White Cheddar, and Salty Sweet, KUDO's protein-packed popcorn makes for a snack that satisfies a sizable hunger.
Living Prana PranaCakes Pancake and Waffle Mix
Win or lose, there's always the morning after, and a good breakfast is just as important to Grammy-goers as it is to the rest of us. Combing through the Grammy gift bags in the light of day may reveal the last of the food-related treats: a bag of pancake and waffle mix from Living Prana. This sustainability-focused company's PranaCakes contain eight adaptogens and superfoods and a "wealth of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and fiber," according to the Living Prana website description. And for those who maybe partied a bit too hard, whipping them up couldn't be easier. Just add water and fry them in a pan, on a griddle, or in a waffle maker for a breakfast to be thankful for.