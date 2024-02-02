2024 Grammy Awards Celeb Gift Bags: Here's All The Food, Drinks, And Kitchen Swag Inside

Music superstars, industry executives, and assorted celebrities assemble at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4, 2024, for the 66th Grammy Awards. While the attention will undoubtedly be on who walks away with a trophy, lots of folks are wondering what else the attendees will be walking away with. The Grammys, much like the Oscars, Emmys, and other award shows, come complete with glorious goodies for the stars, presenters, and select media representatives to take home. In fact, the Grammys have turned the gift bag into a whole experience — complete with a gifting lounge — curated by Distinctive Assets.

Much ink has been spilled about what goes into these bags and why they even exist. After all, awards shows aren't generally attended by those without means, so what's with all the luxury freebies? It's all about influence. Certainly, some folks will quietly make use of or give away the items in the gift bags, but maybe, just maybe, a celebrity who knows how to work social media will share a bit about a product with their followers. Slim as that chance may be, it's enough to have brands clamoring for a spot in the bag and willing to write off some goods in the name of possible promotion.

So, what's going home with big-name nominees like Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, and the members of boygenius? Let's take a peek.