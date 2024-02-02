How Long Leftover Stuffed Shells Will Last In The Fridge And Freezer

Stuffed shells make for a delicious dinner any day of the week on their own or paired with a salad. The pasta stuffed with cheeses, vegetables, and often ground meat takes some effort including patiently stuffing the shells with the filling and then baking. Here at Tasting Table, we have original recipes for baked stuffed shells and creamy seafood stuffed shells so we understand how all of that effort pays off when you take each bite. Still, many of these recipes make at least four servings so there's a chance you end up with leftovers.

With all of that dairy, sometimes eggs, and cooked meat, it's essential to know how long those leftovers will last in the fridge and freezer — especially because you don't want all of that effort to go to waste. Like most leftovers, your stuffed shells should last for three to four days in a fridge set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower .

If you can't eat the extra stuffed shells so soon, put them in the freezer set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit and they will stay fresh for four months. Freezing food can preserve leftovers for longer, but the flavor and texture will start to diminish. And you don't want the cheeses to lose their moisture or the filling might not be as creamy when defrosted and reheated.