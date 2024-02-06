Roast Garlic Upside Down To Stop Foil From Clinging To The Cloves

The simple act of roasting a head of garlic transforms the strong biting flavor of each clove into a mellow, spreadable caramelized delicacy. The golden brown roasted garlic head looks beautiful and there's not much work involved. Most recipes recommend slicing the top off the garlic head, rubbing it with a little oil, wrapping it in foil, and popping it in the oven to roast. But when you unwrap that foil package, you'll often find some of the exposed garlic cloves sticking to the foil, which ruins the look.

Luckily, there's an alternate method that saves on the foil, looks great straight out of the oven, and is equally simple. You'll even get a little bonus roasted garlic oil for dipping your bread into!

Simply slice off the top of the garlic head as always. Then, drizzle a bit of olive oil into a small ramekin and place the garlic cut side down inside. Splash a little more oil on the upside-down bottom of the garlic and roast as usual. There's no need to cover the ramekin. You can roast as many heads as you want at the same time — just use a roasting dish that holds them snugly.