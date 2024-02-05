Ditch The Panko And Use Crushed Cheese Crackers For Flavor-Blasted Fish

Fish doesn't always have to teeter on being baked and boring. If you want to really amp up the flavor and crunch of your breaded fish, skip the panko breadcrumbs and head to your pantry for the crackers — but not just any crackers. Sure, the Ritz and Club crackers add a lovely, buttery note to a breading, but don't let your hands pass over the Cheez-Its and Goldfish. These cheesy crackers aren't just for little hands' snacking. Your kids' favorite snacks are salty and crunchy, and while it might seem like sacrilege to crush up these beloved crackers, they make a killer breading for your favorite sole, pollock, or halibut.

For a fine breading, you can throw your crackers into a food processor to create a powdery orange breading — or get the kiddos involved and just crush them in the bag for a more coarse texture that is similar to that of your panko breadcrumbs. You can use butter as the adhesive to keep the breading in place or opt for a milk and egg mixture. But which is better?