The Thunderbolt Is A Rum Cocktail With A Fruity Peach Twist

There's nothing quite like the heavenly feeling of sipping on a cocktail and tasting the liquor sparkling on the tip of your tongue. If you adore rum and don't mind a peachy taste in your drink, look no further than the Thunderbolt. It's a far cry from the usual classics like margarita or daiquiri, but that's why it's so good. Built around well-aged rum and infused with dried fruit purée, this drink offers a special twist that's rarely found elsewhere.

This exquisite cocktail's namesake is a Los Angeles bar with a gorgeous Southern flair. The owner, Mike Capoferri, loosely based the drink off a peach julep recipe from one of his favorite books — "The Gentleman's Companion" by Charles H. Baker. The real-life concoction, however, requires a bit more than the simple muddling and mixing of a julep. It starts with two ounces of a peach-rum justino that's made by blending dried peaches with aged Jamaican rum, allowing the mixture to infuse for a week, and straining out the solids. Then, add half an ounce of agricole rhum and a little crème de pêche. Throw in some crushed ice and garnish with mint leaves and there you have it — a peachy, boozy drink that perfectly balances between elegant and vibrant.