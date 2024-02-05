Stuff Peppers With Leftover Meatloaf For The Easiest Meal Prep

Leftover Monday night meatloaf doesn't have to go to waste or get lost in a storage tub in the bowels of your refrigerator. You can transform the remnants of this meaty dish into a filling for stuffed peppers, creating a whole new meal. Stuffed peppers are versatile, but a classic version generally contains meat, rice, tomato sauce, and a little shredded cheese all stuffed into a bell pepper that's been cored. But rather than slave over making your meaty stuffing, you can use your leftover meatloaf which is already perfectly seasoned to serve as the ideal base for your filling.

To perform this culinary magic trick, first prep your bell peppers. They need to be washed with their seeds removed. Then cube or dice your meatloaf into bite-sized pieces and load them in your pepper along with some cooked rice, tomato sauce, whatever shredded cheese you enjoy, and bake. They should take anything from about 45 minutes to cook, so that the peppers are tender. It's best to start with the peppers covered in aluminum foil, and then to remove it towards the end of the cooking time. Getting your bell peppers' texture right and cooking it for the appropriate amount of time is the trickiest part of this easy meal prep.