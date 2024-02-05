What Makes Palo Cortado Sherry Uniquely Rare And Expensive

Especially in the United States, fortified wines are an underappreciated category. Fans of both spirits and vino can converge in the style, which offers complex flavors by adding a distillate to a grape-based fermentation. And when it comes to a malleable expression fit for sipping, sherry is an incredible option. This complex, barrel-aged alcohol hails from a regulated region in Southern Spain, typically delineated into seven categories. Separated based on the production process, utilized grape, and location, this beverage offers an impressive range of offerings.

Out of all these expressions, the most enigmatic is the Palo Cortado. It starts its life destined for a dry, lighter-bodied sherry, like a fino and manzanilla. These styles are aged surrounded by flor, an active yeast that creates an oxygen-free environment in the barrel. However, in Palo Cortado's case, the process goes awry, and the delicate yeast environment is ruined. As a result, the booze meets some oxygen at the end of its process and takes on a more full-bodied character. It's a shifting style, encompassing oloroso-like nutty and caramel notes, but with a balanced fino dryness. As a result of its complex emergence, it's the rarest sherry style.