Rim Your Cocktail Glasses With Bourbon Sugar For A Sweet And Bold Touch

Rims are an often overlooked tool in the bartender's belt, but they shouldn't be. Sure, margaritas get salt rims and lemon drops get sugar, but is that the limit of creativity? We think not. Bourbon sugar is a bold way to kick your bar game up a notch, and you don't even have to work that hard to make it happen.

Most products you buy from the store labeled bourbon sugar are bourbon smoked sugar. Bourbon distilleries are required to use brand-new barrels for every batch of liquor if they want to label their whiskey as bourbon. That leaves a whole lot of used barrels left over. Many of them are used to age other spirits, such as Scotch, rum, and tequila. But a few companies use the bourbon-soaked wood to smoke sugar.

Bourbon-infused sugar is more approachable to make at home. Let's say you want to make 4 cups of bourbon sugar. Pour 1 cup of sugar, preferably raw demerara, into a glass jar and add ½ teaspoon of bourbon on top. Now, add ½ cup of sugar and another ½ teaspoon of bourbon and repeat until you're done. The purpose is to get the sugar to taste like the bourbon, so choose a bottle that you enjoy the flavor of. Then, close the lid on the jar and shake vigorously before letting it sit for a week in a cool dry place. Shake the jar again every day until the seven days are up.