The Reason You Need To Stop Rinsing Steak

A cooked steak is full of juicy, savory, meaty goodness, but a raw steak right out of the package? Not so much. The uncooked hunk of beef can appear wholly unappetizing at first, especially as meaty juices drip off of the wrapping, which may lead you to believe that you need to wash your steak before cooking it. While you'll want to keep that liquid off of your hands and counters, avoid rinsing off raw meat.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it's not advisable to wash raw beef before you cook it. The reasoning has to do with cross-contamination — any extra steps you add to your steak prep can spread its harmful bacteria to other surfaces, like towels, countertops, and your sink. According to USDA research, rinsing raw meat can increase the chances of cross-contamination, which may lead to foodborne illness. Back in the day (as in the early 1900s), it was much more common for people to slaughter their own cows, which made washing the meat a necessity. In today's world, beef is typically already sanitized before it makes its way into your kitchen, so there's no need to clean it yourself.