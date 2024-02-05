Why Dark Meats Work Well When Cooking With Whiskey

If you're a fan of whiskey — or whisky — you probably enjoy it in a pretty straightforward fashion, either poured over a few large cubes of ice or neat with a splash of water. Of course, whiskey has more utility than just a sipper; it spices up many cocktails and even gets to flex its muscles in the kitchen.

When it comes to cooking with whiskey, enthusiasts often find that dark meats serve as the perfect canvas for the rich and complex flavors inherent in this beloved spirit. The robust and hearty nature of beef, lamb, rich pork cuts, like shoulder, and dark meat poultry can stand up to the oak, vanilla, caramel, and slightly smoky notes that characterize various types of whiskey.

While there are certainly occasions when lighter meats can be flavored with whiskey, often the delicate flavors that they present are lost when whiskey is an ingredient. Further, recipes that call for spirits, wine, or beer frequently see the liquids reduced and intensified for effect. When whiskey is reduced, its harsh alcohol notes are cooked off, but those warm and sweet flavors are made more potent. Red and dark meats simply have more of a backbone to balance a flavor so robust.