The Extra Steps Martha Stewart Takes To Ensure Crispy Skin On Duck Breast

When it comes to culinary prowess, few can rival the expertise of the legendary Martha Stewart. One culinary feat that Stewart has mastered is a perfectly crispy skin on duck breast. Martha's secret? A meticulously crafted three-step process that ensures that delightful crunch with each bite.

According to a clip shared on her YouTube channel, Stewart's journey to crispy duck skin begins with the proper preparation. Her first step involves tenderizing the duck with a Jaccard tenderizer that punctures small holes into the meat, allowing it to cook evenly while retaining more flavor and juices. This also helps to maximize the additional steps Stewart follows.

Next, she lets the duck breast rest on a bed of salt, skin side down, for an hour. This seemingly simple act plays a pivotal role in the quest for crispiness. The salt draws out moisture from the skin, creating a dry surface. This dryness is essential because when moisture inhibits the crisping process, undesirable results are likely. By drying out the skin, we set the stage for the subsequent steps that will ultimately yield that coveted crunch.