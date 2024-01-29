Martha Stewart's Favorite Pot For Cooking Risotto In Less Time

Martha Stewart sets her pressure cooker timer for nine minutes, but depending on the size of your Instant pot and how much risotto you are making, you may have to experiment to find the right cook time. One of the drawbacks of using a pressure cooker is you cannot open it while your rice is cooking to monitor it — but you do not want your rice overcooked because then it turns into a mushy mess, and you don't want it undercooked because then it is too crunchy.

Some recipes call for a shorter cook time than Martha's. You may want to split the difference and use a shorter cook time. You can always cook the rice for a minute or two more if needed. It is also important to note that if you are using a traditional stovetop pressure cooker, you will need to cook a little longer than if you are using an electric.

If you plan to add in shrimp or any vegetables like Martha does, it is best to do so after the rice has cooked. Some veggies are comprised of large amounts of water and anything that contains moisture is going to mess with the stock to rice ratio; meaning, you could end up with soupy rice rather than beautiful, creamy risotto.