The Telltale Sign You Are Overproofing Your Homemade Donuts

There's something incredibly satisfying about biting into a freshly made, warm donut. With their sweet aroma, soft, pillowy texture, and delightful taste, homemade donuts are a joy like few others. But the journey to perfecting these little circles of happiness is fraught with challenges, one of which is mastering the proofing process.

Proofing is the final step in the fermentation process when making dough-based products like bread and donuts. During this stage, the yeast ferments the dough, producing carbon dioxide gas that creates bubbles, making the dough rise. This is what gives donuts their delightful, fluffy texture. However, overproofing occurs when the dough is allowed to rise for too long.

The telltale sign of overproofing is in the dough's appearance and feel. Ideally, when you gently press your finger into the proofed dough, it should leave a small indentation that gradually fills back in. This indicates that the yeast is still active and the dough has the right amount of elasticity and airiness. However, if your dough feels unusually slack, the indentation stays as is, or the dough collapses at your touch, it's a clear sign of overproofing. The yeast has produced too much gas, and the gluten has stretched beyond its limits, resulting in a dough that's lost its strength and elasticity. The outcome? Donuts that are likely to be dense and heavy instead of light and fluffy.