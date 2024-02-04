Wrap Beer In A Damp Cloth And Freeze For A Chilled Brew In A Flash

There's nothing quite like a cold beer on a hot day, or any day really. What happens when you have beers but they're not cold enough? Sure, you could stick those cans or bottles in the fridge but you would have to wait a couple of hours before those beers get cold enough. You could use the sous vide method to chill your beer fast, but that's assuming you have a sous vide machine. You could also try pouring your beer over a glass of ice, but that will just water down your beer — and while that may not be so bad for a light lager, who wants to water down the robust flavors of a craft beer?

You can speed things up by using the freezer, but before you do, make sure you add an extra step for even faster chilling: Wrap that can or bottle of beer in a damp cloth or paper towel, then place it in the freezer. In as little as 15 minutes, you can enjoy a frosty cold beer.