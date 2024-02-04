How To Ensure All Your Asparagus Cooks At The Same Rate

Asparagus is a delicious spring vegetable with fleeting availability, so it's important to make the most of each bunch. The key to a perfectly cooked batch of asparagus starts with how you choose and prep them. Assuming you aren't cooking a single spear, the most important factor in even cooking for a batch of asparagus is uniform thickness. Every spear needs to be roughly the same size for them to cook at the same rate. Larger, thicker spears take longer to cook than smaller, thinner spears. Consequently, if you cook them all together, the smaller spears will overcook, becoming mushy or burnt in the time it takes the larger spears to finish.

When buying asparagus, try to pick a bunch in which the spears have the same girth. If a bunch of asparagus has varied girths, separate the spears by size, cooking thin and thick groups separately. When preparing to cook them, you can further ensure uniform sizing by trimming each spear so that they also have the same length. When you trim the woody ends off asparagus stalks, using a knife is a safer bet than snapping the stalks with your hands. Simply line up all of the stalks on a cutting board so that the conical tips match up, and cut the woody stems off each stalk to achieve uniform length.