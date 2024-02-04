How Long Egg Salad Lasts In The Fridge And Freezer

Economical, easy to make, and endlessly customizable with add-ins, egg salad is a popular go-to dish for many people, especially if they need to feed a lot of people. It's also an easy dish to make just a little too much of, which calls into question how long egg salad stays good for in the fridge and freezer.

According to the USDA, egg salad that's been stored properly in the fridge will be good for three to five days. To maximize that timeframe, use an airtight container and place the egg salad in the coldest part of the fridge promptly. Make sure your fridge is set to 40 F or lower. Moreover, don't let egg salad sit out at room temperature for more than two hours (or one hour when it's more than 90 F out). It's also a good ideal label your egg salad container when storing leftovers so you know when those 3 to 5 days are up.

And while you can technically freeze egg salad, it's not usually recommended since neither eggs nor mayonnaise freeze well. Cooked eggs can become rubbery while mayonnaise tends to separate when frozen and thawed out. If you must freeze egg salad, make sure to use an airtight container and remove as much of the air as possible to minimize freezer burn. It's best to consume egg salad within one to two months for the best results.