Ina Garten's Foolproof Secret To Mess-Free Eggplant Parmesan

If Ina Garten has cooking advice, we're all ears. Not only can the celebrity chef help make our meals tastier, but she also has plenty of tips to assist us with the cooking process. And when it comes to her recipe for roasted eggplant parmesan, she doesn't mess around. Not only does the recipe in her cookbook "Cook Like a Pro" include good olive oil (a Garten staple) and a whole pound of fresh buffalo mozzarella, but the chef has a solid reason for cooking her eggplant in the oven instead of on the stove.

"Most recipes for eggplant Parmesan require that you fry the eggplant, which leaves my kitchen — and me! — a greasy mess," Garten says in "Cook Like a Pro". To keep everything neater at home, she simply roasts the eggplant instead. The beauty of this technique is that practically the whole dish can be made in the oven, which leaves your hands free and eliminates any oil splatters in your kitchen. You may also end up using less oil this way, too, since you won't need to pan-fry. Plus, when you roast eggplant, it becomes soft on the inside and slightly caramelized on the outside, which can add a tasty depth of flavor to your dish.