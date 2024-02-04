Transform Leafy Salads Into A Veggie Sandwich For A Heftier Meal

In the eternal lunchtime battle between salads and sandwiches, you don't actually have to choose. That classic meal choice is usually cast as a contest between the more responsible, "healthy" choice of salad and the more satisfying sandwich. Of course this ignores the many ways sandwiches can be nutritious or that salads can be delicious and reinforces the unhelpful, false, and guilt-inducing dichotomy between food tasting good and being good for you. And perhaps most incorrectly, it casts salads and sandwiches as divergent choices, when they can actually be one in the same. A salad sandwich can give you all the filling comfort of bread, while still bringing all the advantages of a fresh green salad.

I had always been aware of the idea of salad sandwiches, but it had always seemed a little strange, like you were making an incomplete meal, and so never really gave them much thought. That all changed once a restaurant near me whose salads I had always loved started offering them in sandwich form. A simple gem salad with radish, cucumbers, and broccolini, mixed with a poppy seed dressing and stuffed between whole wheat bread. I immediately realized that I had been overlooking salad sandwiches, and that they contained everything that makes sandwiches great. The contrast between the crunchy and soft, the bright dressing and savory bread. The ease of making them. Now they've become a regular lunch staple, with so many different variations to choose from.