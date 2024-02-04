How Much Caffeine Is In A Starbucks Grande Cold Brew?

The main reason most of us rely on coffee in the morning or throughout the day is for the dose of caffeine that gives us a boost of energy. For some coffee drinkers, iced coffee is the go-to order regardless of the weather, because it's easier to drink and more refreshing than a steaming cup of joe. To get more caffeine and a much stronger flavor, you might enjoy cold brew coffee which is steeped in cold water for up to 24 hours. The stronger alternative to plain iced coffee has become available at various chains in recent years including, of course, Starbucks.

If Starbucks is your preferred cafe, or it's the closest to where you are, your grande cold brew coffee will come with 205 milligrams of caffeine. In comparison, a grande regular iced coffee from Starbucks contains 165 milligrams of caffeine, about 40 milligrams less than the cold brew. The coffee giant has offered cold brew since its initial launch in select markets in 2014, and its baristas make small batches of the brew daily, each of which is steeped for 20 hours. A grande cold brew coffee has five calories and zero grams of sugar or fat.