What To Know About The Burn-Away Cakes That Have Engulfed The Internet

Move over gender reveal and hyper-realistic cakes, a new cake trend is making its rounds and setting the Internet on fire, literally. We're talking about the fun burn-away cakes going viral and engulfing Instagram and TikTok. What appears to be an ordinary cake with an edible printed image transforms into a spectacle complete with a theatrical reveal. Burn-away cakes feature a unique characteristic: a top layer that reveals another design or image beneath when burned with a butane lighter. These burn-away cakes thrive on the element of surprise, making them perfect for birthdays, gender reveal parties, and occasions like book and music launches.

Celebrities are in on the fun, from Ellen DeGeneres celebrating her 66th birthday with a burn-away cake to Taylor Swift fans going wild for a Reputation-era style cake by Namaya Navaratnarajah, known as @cakesbynams on TikTok. While Navaratnarajah is the leading creator who popularized this cake trend, she did not invent this technique, as burn-away cakes have been seen on the internet as early as 2022.

Cake artist and engineer Huiwen Lu, known as @cocobellycakes, made a viral and chaotic "Hellmo" cake. When burned away, the cake revealed Rick Astley. This was Lu's way of "rick-rolling" her audience. While burn-away cakes appear complicated to craft at first glance, they are actually not too difficult to replicate at home.