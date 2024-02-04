Elevate The Flavor Of Your Next Sandwich With Pickled Avocados

There's no denying the deliciousness of a fresh avocado: Its creamy texture and rich taste are the focus of many iconic dishes, from guacamole to countless fashionable varieties of avocado toast. However, pickled avocados offer novel flavors and a durable, homemade fix-in to elevate your next sandwich.

Pickling is an ancient preservation technique that transforms ingredients into tangy, juicy versions of themselves. Pickling also tenderizes ingredients, softening the intense crunch of veggies like cucumbers, carrots, and onions. Pickling avocados infuses their rich yet neutral flavor with a bright tartness that'll pair well with savory, salty, spicy, and even sweet sandwich fillers. Pickled avocado recipes call for firm, underripe avocados, using the pickling liquid to tenderize them. Therefore, pickled avocado slices will hold their shape but still maintain that lusciously creamy consistency we love from a ripe avocado.

Despite their popularity, avocados are still considerably expensive. Plus, they often come imported and at their greenest. Pickling them is a great way to stretch their shelf-life and, consequently, your budget. It'll also streamline the ripening process, which is especially useful for the super-green imported avocados commonly sold in regions far from California or Mexico, where they're a native crop. Lastly, the pickling process is straightforward and customizable, taking only two hours to execute.