Ceramic Vs Metal: Which Is The Best Pot For Fondue?

When it comes to melting cheese into a luxurious, playful dip tailor-made to please a crowd, nothing gets the job done like a fondue pot. Foodies love fondue (thanks to a Swiss cheese cartel in the mid-1900s), but aside from selecting their favorite cheese from the grocery store, they also have to choose whether to invest in a glazed ceramic, stainless steel, or enameled metal fondue pot. Which one is right for your dinner parties? The short answer is: It depends.

For making classic cheese fondue, a ceramic or enameled cast iron fondue pot is the best tool for the job. When you're melting cheese, a low, even temperature is best to avoid scalding or burning, which is a particularly devastating tragedy considering that the crusted cheese left at the bottom of the pot is considered a delicacy and is arguably the best part of the fondue experience. Plus, with cheese, there's nothing to cook, so it's already safe to eat on its own.

Glazed ceramic pots are heavy and shallow, making for even heat distribution and lengthy heat retention as the evening draws on. The Swissmar Lugano 9-Piece Cheese Fondue Set (about $116 on Amazon) is a traditional enameled cast iron model with high durability and insulation, and it comes with the skewers, pot stand, and heat source that fondue-loving foodies need to host a party.