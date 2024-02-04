The Important Temperature Change For Finishing Underbaked Cookies

While others may say to toss your underbaked cookies into the trash, we say don't. Your baked goods are just a few steps away from transforming into the ultimate tableworthy treats. All you need is approximately 10 minutes, one temperature switch, and zero additional ingredients. So step away from the garbage bin and rearrange those cookies onto a baking sheet, it's time to crisp them up.

One of the textural trademarks of underbaked cookies is crisp edges with doughy centers that feel sticky. That first bite may excite you, but as your teeth sink into the center, so will your heart as you realize that time and effort have translated into potential waste. But this doesn't have to be the end for your underdone cookies, simply return them to the oven for a second round of baking.

The purpose of this second bake is for the heat to permeate the center of your baked goods and even their textures. You do this by reducing your initial baking temperature and heating them for an additional five to 15 minutes. If the edges are overbaked or burnt, reduce the initial baking temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the cookies for a shorter time, around two to three minutes. Take note that large cookies may require a longer baking time.