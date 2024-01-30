This Bug Taste-Test Looks Daunting, But There's A Better Way To Eat Them

Unfamiliar foods can be a real turnoff. Maybe it's evolution's way of keeping us safe from unknown and potentially dangerous food sources, but sometimes it has the unfortunate side effect of causing people to not try foods they may otherwise have come to love. Though insects are considered to be a relatively new food source in the West — and therefore something that makes some people living in the U.S. apprehensive — they've been a staple ingredient in other parts of the world for millennia, so it may be time for you to consider the humble bug.

There are plenty of reasons to hop on the edible insect bandwagon beyond taste. If you're concerned about the environmental impact caused by raising cattle and other livestock, substituting meat for bugs is a potential solution to your ethical dilemma. Bugs are a great source of protein with a significantly lower carbon footprint. Insects also don't require as much water or land as other protein sources, making them a great solution for drought-prone areas and fighting deforestation.

Despite the numerous reasons to give insects a try, the idea is still daunting to many. Paving the way for all of us, and hilariously struggling to stomach the entire experience, are The Mashed Bros, Scott and Brian Wilson. The duo recently taste-tested 12 different bugs from the edible insect brand Thailand Unique. While humorous to watch, rest assured there are better ways to eat these insects than (mostly) unseasoned and straight from the bag.