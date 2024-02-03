How To Tell If Raw Store-Bought Chicken Was Previously Frozen

It's tempting to buy in bulk when shopping for chicken at the grocery store. Lower pricing and large packages enhance convenience, but spoilage can be an issue. Since raw chicken only lasts up to two days in the fridge, it can be difficult to use it all at once. Of course, there's also frozen chicken – which still maintains nutritional qualities. On some occasions, it's the right move at the grocery store

However, purchasing a raw chicken that's already been thawed is less appealing. The meat will be less tender, with many of the internal juices already drained. Plus, it's best not to refreeze meat again at home that's been frozen at all and thawed, to preserve nutrients and flavor. So, what are the clues to check if your poultry spent time in frigid temperatures?

Start with the obvious move and give it a poke to see if any part of the flesh is still hard. Then, search for any ice crystals; these will indicate time spent in the freezer, or if the meat has started to freeze in a too-cold part of the store fridges. Look at the bones, too, if buying bone-in meat. If any of the bones are darker, there's likely been bone marrow leakage that froze. Bones should be white, with just pink cut ends. And if the meat is looking especially dry, that's another hint it's thawed, having been frozen. Prepped with this information, it'll be easier to make an informed purchase.