The Mistake We've All Been Making When Tearing Parchment Paper

If you've ever ripped a sheet of parchment paper off the roll and the edge looks more like the Himalayas than the horizon, you may be making a rookie mistake that many of us are guilty of; failing to tuck the cardboard flap back into the box before tearing it.

But does it truly matter if the edge of your parchment is ragged? Well, using parchment paper with straight lines instead of unsightly jagged borders has a couple of useful benefits. Firstly, you won't need to spend extra time using scissors to cut a straight edge if you need an even length of paper to line the sides of a baking tin before pouring in the batter for a fudge cake. Simply rip off a neat piece of parchment and sit it against the circumference of your dish so it sits flush against the sides. The added extra? You won't be discarding any bits of paper that you would ordinarily have cut away, therefore reducing waste.

Secondly, a straight sheet of parchment makes for a pretty presentation when wrapping sandwiches, burritos, and more. It's easier to fold in the sides to hold the fillings better when the paper has neat edges, resulting in a hoagie that's well-protected and looks appetizing. Suppose you're preparing a fancier meal of fish en papillote using parchment paper — it'll look super-impressive when you open up your steaming parcel with its tidy perimeter at the dining table.