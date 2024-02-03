The Prep Tip To Consider Before Freezing Oranges

Smoothie lovers know how valuable frozen fruit can be. If you have leftover berries and bananas, there's no need to toss them out, as they can last for up to a year if you keep them in the freezer. But while these two fruits are staples in icy recipes, others are a little less common — and therefore, a little more confusing when it comes to freezing them. If you're hoping to store your oranges this way, there is one important prep tip specific to this fruit to keep in mind.

Oranges have peels, which makes them a little tricky to store long-term. It's easy to assume that they'll freeze best in their original state, peel and all, but this can actually cause some complications. When the fruit becomes ice-cold, the juices inside can swell, which can lead to a mini-explosion as they burst through the outer barrier. Plus, you likely won't want a frozen peel anyway, as its already bitter flavor can become even more pronounced when it's that cold. So before you toss your oranges in the freezer, you'll likely want to peel them.