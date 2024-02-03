How Much Dry Thyme Is Equivalent To A Sprig?

While cooking isn't as much of a science as baking, that doesn't mean that measuring ingredients is out of the question. In order to achieve a recipe's intended result, accuracy still matters. One problem is that this can prove somewhat complicated when it comes to working with herbs. Some recipes may require precisely 1 teaspoon or tablespoon of thyme, meanwhile others will call for a more ambiguous amount — a sprig. Naturally, this raises the question, how big is a sprig when compared to dried equivalents?

The most appealing part of any delicate or woody herb is its leaves. Responsible for doing much of the heavy lifting (providing flavor and aromatics) in a recipe, these flowering buds grow on little branches, which are dubbed sprigs. Although they differ in size based on the herb and the individual plant, thyme sprigs tend to be about 5 inches long. That said, if you were to pluck off its abundance of sweetly citrusy yet peppery leaves, a single sprig would yield roughly ½ tablespoon of fresh thyme, which would be equivalent to about ½ teaspoon of dried thyme leaves.

Given that exact quantities can vary based on the state of a sprig, occasionally, you might be left with more or less thyme. The important thing, however, is recognizing when sprigs are relevant to a recipe and when they can instead be swapped for dried thyme.