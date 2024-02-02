Take Banana Bread To New Heights With Brown Butter

Morone recommends using a lighter-colored saucepan when browning your butter so you can properly assess the color. If your pan bottom is too dark, you may be accidentally burning your butter and not even realize it. It's also important to keep moving your butter around occasionally as it cooks down. Using a rubber spatula or wooden spoon works best for this because it allows you to scrape the butter from all the edges. This helps with the heat distribution and ensures you evenly brown your butter.

Another way to evenly brown your butter is to cut it into even slices before melting. Not only does this cut down on your overall cooking time, but it allows all sides of the butter to get toasted at a consistent rate. It's recommended to work on a lower heat because it gives you an easier time monitoring the product. Brown butter can become burnt butter in a second, so it's crucial to keep a close eye on it. As your butter cooks you may notice brown bits sinking to the bottom of your pan, don't worry this is not burnt butter. This is the milk solids that have cooked down and begun to caramelize. These milk solids hold intense flavor and should absolutely be used in your cooking unless otherwise indicated.