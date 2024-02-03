6 Delicious Pear And Cheese Pairings - Exclusive

Ask any cheesemonger and they'll likely tell you the question they're asked most often is which cheeses pair best with which fruits. While it's hard to prove this combination has historical significance beyond the aesthetic (how many bunches of grapes have been painted next to a stinking wedge of cheese and a brute bottle of wine?), anecdotally, the sweet fleshiness of ripe fruit just always seems to work alongside a hunk of the good stuff.

When it comes to fruit and cheese pairings, a good place to start is with the pear. Understated and elegant, its firm flesh holds up nicely to both hard and soft cheeses, and it's equally diverse in flavor, aroma, and appearance as an apple. However, unlike apples, whose highly appealing texture and flavor are often the product of genetic modification, many of the common pear varieties you'll find in supermarkets have centuries-old legacies without calling themselves "heirlooms."

To get a sense of which pears taste best with the limitless possibilities of cheese, we consulted Tenaya Darlington, a Philadelphia-based cheese educator and author of Madame Fromage's Adventures in Cheese. The size of the fruit, along with its texture, flavor, and color, all influenced her selections.