How To Store Cooked Bacon In The Fridge And Freezer
Crispy oven-baked bacon straight from the sheet pan or slices made in a skillet on the stovetop is about as good as it gets; however, if you make too much of this favorite pork product when you host a Sunday brunch to accompany eggs Benedict or fry some up for your sweet heat BLT, storing it in the fridge or the freezer for future noshing is the next best thing. However, before you do so, there are a few prep steps you will need to take to do so properly.
The important thing to remember about storing cooked bacon in the refrigerator is you need to allow it to cool down to room temperature; otherwise, it could cause condensation in the storage container, which will make it soggy. Once it has cooled, you can put it in a fridge-safe plastic bag. Push all the air out so no condensation can find its way in and close. It will stay fresh for about five days, that is if it lasts that long. When you are ready to eat it, preheat your oven to 400 degrees; place it on a sheet pan that has a layer of foil on it for easy clean-up; and let it warm for just a few minutes until it is crispy, warm, and sizzling.
Prep bacon for the freezer
Storing cooked bacon in the freezer requires similar prep as when you keep it in the fridge. Again, moisture is the great enemy of this cooked meat's texture, so let it cool on paper towels that can absorb any excess grease. Then, prepare a clean baking sheet with a sheet of wax paper laid upon it. Place your bacon strips on the wax paper-lined baking sheet and pop it in the freezer for between two and 24 hours. Then remove the pan from the freezer and place the frozen bacon in a freezer-safe bag or container of your choice and get rid of the air so it doesn't fall victim to freezer burn.
Cooked bacon will last for a month in the freezer when stored properly. When you are ready to reheat it, take however many slices you want out of the bag and either defrost it in the fridge or the microwave for immediate use. Then crisp it up, place it on a baking sheet in an oven set to 400 degrees for five minutes and it will taste like you just made it.