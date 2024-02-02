How To Store Cooked Bacon In The Fridge And Freezer

Crispy oven-baked bacon straight from the sheet pan or slices made in a skillet on the stovetop is about as good as it gets; however, if you make too much of this favorite pork product when you host a Sunday brunch to accompany eggs Benedict or fry some up for your sweet heat BLT, storing it in the fridge or the freezer for future noshing is the next best thing. However, before you do so, there are a few prep steps you will need to take to do so properly.

The important thing to remember about storing cooked bacon in the refrigerator is you need to allow it to cool down to room temperature; otherwise, it could cause condensation in the storage container, which will make it soggy. Once it has cooled, you can put it in a fridge-safe plastic bag. Push all the air out so no condensation can find its way in and close. It will stay fresh for about five days, that is if it lasts that long. When you are ready to eat it, preheat your oven to 400 degrees; place it on a sheet pan that has a layer of foil on it for easy clean-up; and let it warm for just a few minutes until it is crispy, warm, and sizzling.