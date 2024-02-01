Using Different Cutting Methods For Salad Additions Makes Every Bite Exciting

A salad can take on countless ingredient combinations, dressings, and cooking styles, and it is one of the most diverse dish categories on earth. It's also a dish that values texture as much as flavor. The contrast between crunchy, juicy, tender, and chewy is certainly as pleasing to the senses as the contrast between flavor categories. However, texture isn't just about the makeup of each ingredient, but also about size, shape, and mouthfeel.

Using different cutting methods for salad additions creates an exciting depth of texture that'll make every bite exciting. Mandolins, graters, knives, spiralizers, and vegetable peelers should all be at your disposal for salad preparation. Different tools and methods will transform vegetables into different shapes, consistencies, and even flavors that you can mix and match in your salad, tying everything together with a toss in your favorite salad dressing.

Grating carrots and beets, for example, turns them into softer, almost melt-in-your-mouth garnishes that will coat torn pieces of lettuce, crunchy cucumber rounds, and tender, half-moon-shaped tomato slices. A salad of spiralized zucchini, halved cherry tomatoes, and sliced olive rings supply a diversity of shapes as exciting as their range of savory and umami flavors. You can also use two different cutting methods for the same vegetable to unlock its textural potential. You can julienne broccoli stalks into matchsticks while dicing broccoli crowns into fluffy, fibrous bite-sized mounds.