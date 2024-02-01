Cross Hatch Your Tofu For Evenly Distributed Flavors In Every Bite

Tofu is one of the most cherished and versatile ingredients for plant-based diets and many global cuisines. Its neutral flavor is easy to infuse with any marinade or dry seasonings, and its firm yet tender texture can take on most cooking methods, from frying to sauteing to grilling. While many recipes infuse flavor into tofu by marinating it or tossing it in a stir-fry sauce, cross-hatching tofu is a creative and efficient method to upgrade its flavor and texture.

A common practice for vegetables and proteins, cross-hatching entails making shallow slits that intersect each other over the surface of a vegetable or cut of meat. In the case of inherently flavorful meats and veggies, cross-hatching is more of a textural asset, allowing moisture to escape more easily during the cooking process. For tofu, cross-hatching's benefits are twofold; the slits will help tofu dry out to maximize its absorption while also creating evenly distributed crevices to fill with sauces, spice mixtures, or any other seasoning recipe you have in mind.

This hack is a preparation tip that keeps the tofu whole. It'll work best with dry heat cooking methods like the air fryer and oven. After cross-hatching the block of tofu, simply drizzle a spoonful of oil over the slits and place it into the air fryer basket or onto the baking sheet. A block of tofu will crisp up and dry out in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit or at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in the air fryer.