Creste De Gallo Is The Unique Ruffled Pasta Your Dinner Needs

Is there a way to sneak a chicken into a pasta dish while still keeping it vegetarian? You bet there is — if you're willing to think a bit outside the box. Or, inside the box, depending on what kind of container your creste di gallo comes in. This ruffled pasta is meant to evoke the form of its name, which is Italian for "rooster's crest" also known as cockscomb. Creste di gallo is a bit reminiscent of elbow macaroni with its tubular body that arcs from end to end. The flair comes from a prominent ruffle that runs the exterior circumference of the noodle, not unlike the ruddy flourish that crowns a rooster's head.

Creste di gallo's shape and density make it a satisfying bite that adds heft to the dishes it graces. What's more? The distinct shape of the pasta makes it one of great utility when it comes to pairing with a sauce. Whereas some noodles fail to make a happy home for a range of sauces, creste di gallo works with nearly all. The ruffled edge and hollow interior provide nooks and crannies that capture hearty chunks of ragus like Bolognese and become enrobed in creamy sauces. Yet, you can also deploy creste di gallo in leaner sauces, such as marinara or even soup, where its full shape lends a toothsome bite.