Starbucks' Debuts Sleek New Cups Celebrating Black Art And Culture

Starbucks cups are always a hot commodity, but thanks to its Artist Collaboration Series the coffee chain has been putting out some truly unique drinkware that collectors are going to want to get their hands on. Launched last year, Starbucks has already used the series to highlight Pride Month as well as artists from the Latin American community and Alaskan natives. Now, as we head into Black History Month, Starbucks is turning its attention toward elevating Black voices. Its latest collaboration is with Seattle-based artist Damon Brown, who draws inspiration from superheroes, anime, and urban art.

The Starbucks collection will feature three different pieces of drinkware, each labeled with Brown's brand name: Creative Lou. The three cups feature a color scheme of pale blues and greens with cream, designs of moving Black figures, and a background of abstract shapes. Brown says he chose the color scheme as, "An intentional play on the classic color palette of red, black and green that you may typically see represented in Black art or during Black History Month — to make it more modern and purposeful." Two of the three cups will be 24-ounce cold cups, with the other being a 16-ounce stainless steel tumbler. The collection will be available for sale starting January 30 at participating Starbucks in the United States and Canada.